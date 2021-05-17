Greenville police charge three juveniles in Friday shooting, say two other shootings happened Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say three juveniles have been arrested and charged with the shooting of a 17-year-old last Friday.

The juveniles, whose names have not been released, are believed to be part of a gang-related incident where two other retaliatory shootings happened in Greenville the next day, police said.

On Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related and the catalyst for two more retaliatory shootings in Greenville the following day. A short time later, three 14-year-olds were taken into custody for questioning. The teenagers have been charged in connection with the crime and are currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, Greenville police say.

Police said on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m., a woman was struck by a stray bullet that entered her apartment in the 340 block of Haven Drive. Two more people were shot in the area of Pitt and Brown streets. Greenville police said none of those injuries were considered life-threatening.

GPD reports officers have seized 193 illegally-possessed guns from suspects and is working to reduce gun violence across the city.

Greenville police say they have leads and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.