GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man at the Planet Fitness three weeks ago.

Jayden Harrison, 21, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on July 4. The Greenville Police Department is now treating the case as a homicide after saying Harrison was shot. So far, investigators have received very little information to help them solve the case.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. between Harrison’s family, members of GPD and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office. Police continue to ask the public for tips.

Anyone who may have details about this case or was in the area during the time Harrison’s body was found is asked to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.