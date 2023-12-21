GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a shooting incident that happened on December 9.

Officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the Sheetz at 650 Whitley Drive in Winterville, for the report of shots fired. They learned the incident started inside the store, where three individuals confronted the victim. The victim was a customer in line near the cash register.

Investigators say the suspects attempted to rob the victim. During the robbery, the victim ran out of the store, and the suspects shot him several times. The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a red Charger with a 30-day tag displaying an expiration date of February 26, 2023. They were also in a gray Volkswagen. They believe the suspects may live in Raleigh or Murfreesboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detective Elias at (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.