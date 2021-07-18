Greenville Police arrest man after domestic situation Sunday morning

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police announced the arrest of a man after a domestic disturbance resulted in the mobilization of the department’s Emergency Response Team Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Legacy at Fire Tower Apartments on Legacy Court. Several callers reported they could hear what sounded like a violent altercation with a woman screaming for help, officials said.

Upon arrival, the suspect, Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, shut the door on them and barricaded himself inside the apartment. Officials believed the victim, who was not named, was being held against her will. That prompted the ERT team to be called into action.

The apartment complex was temporarily evacuated along with several other nearby apartments. It was determined the victim was not in the apartment, and Daniel Crespoarriaga event surrendered without incident. The victim was located nearby with visible injuries from an assault.

A search of the apartment resulted in a large amount of marijuana that had been stuffed into toilets. As a result, Daniel Crespoarriaga was charged with the following:

Assault on a female

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling

The incident remains under investigation.