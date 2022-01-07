Greenville police explain spike in catalytic converter theft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have seen another spike in catalytic converter theft over the past couple of weeks.

Kristen Hunter, the public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, said this is not just a local problem but a national one that has been exacerbated by supply chain shortages.

“They have valuable metals like I said like rhodium used to make them, and so when he did, they convert toxic gases into nitrogen and carbon dioxide,” Hunter said. “But there have been supply shortages nationwide as well. So because of that, the value of these catalytic converters have actually gone up. Which means that the thieves can then, in turn, get more money for them, which in turn causes a spike in the thefts themselves.”

Hunter recommends parking in well-lit areas, try to park where there are cameras nearby, or in a garage if possible to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen.

