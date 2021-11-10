Greenville police investigate homicide at “The Davis” Apartments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday at The Davis Apartments.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 3615 E. 10th Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they discovered Lemonte Anderson, 22, of Goldsboro dead in a parked car with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said Anderson is not a resident of the apartment complex.

Officials say this appears to have been a targeted incident. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are continuing to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police (252) 329-4277 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.