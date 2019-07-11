Greenville Police investigate overnight homicide

The Greenville Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning homicide.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning homicide.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. Pitt Street.

According to the department’s public information officer, Kristen Hunter, a Shotspotter alert detected the gunfire. Greenville police arrived on scene within two minutes and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

Detectives have reason to believe the victim was likely targeted and this was not a random incident. They are following up on numerous leads at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. You can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.