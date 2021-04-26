Greenville police investigating after shots fired in residential neighborhood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating after they said someone fired multiple shots in a residential neighborhood on Monday.

WNCT’s Ariana Kraft reports police responded to the residential area of Sterling Point Drive to a report of one shooter who fired a gun multiple times at a vehicle in the parking lot. At least one part of the vehicle was struck by a bullet.

(Samantha Schweihs, WNCT photo)

Police said there was no ongoing danger to the community and there would be increased police patrols in the area. Community members gave video surveillance to help identity who fired the gun.