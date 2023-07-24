GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday.

Officials responded to 2816 Best Road, which is just off B’s Barbecue Road on Monday afternoon. Maj. David Bowen with GPD told WNCT’s Caitlin Richards one person was taken by EMS to ECU Health Medical Center while another victim was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

The extent of both victims’ injuries was not known Monday evening.

Police said it was an isolated incident. They were not actively searching for a suspect. A K-9 was doing an evidence search in the area where the shooting happened.