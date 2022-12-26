GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near 505 Darden Drive. She was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for what officials said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene and make contact with multiple residents for more information. The motive is currently unknown and there is no ongoing public threat believed to exist.

Police said additional information would be released once the family of the victim was identified.