Greenville police investigating early-morning shooting that sends man to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police were investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning. A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the 200 block of Shiloh Drive shortly before noon. Officials said the suspect walked up to the victim, who was in a parking lot, and shot at him multiple times. The victim was struck once and taken to Vidant Medical Center.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The case remains under investigation. Officers were in the process of reviewing area surveillance cameras on Tuesday, and are asking anyone with information to call (252) 329-4300.