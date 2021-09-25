Greenville police investigating early-Saturday robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday at an apartment complex.

Officials responded to The Province apartment complex on Boxelder Way around 1 a.m. The victim said a Black man who was wearing all black and displayed a revolver stole their iPhone. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on Charles Boulevard towards Greenville Boulevard, riding a bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at (252) 329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.