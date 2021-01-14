Greenville police investigating fatal shooting near J.H. Rose High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police said a man was killed in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon near J.H. Rose High School.

Police responded to 604 Hooker Rd. at around 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired. They found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, died at Vidant Medical Center.

Shooting on Hooker Road in Greenville (Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

Investigators said the shooting may have happened inside an apartment. However, an investigation was still ongoing and witnesses were still being interviewed Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.