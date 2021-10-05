Greenville police investigating late Monday shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police said they were investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

WNCT’s Ken Watlington said dispatch got a call around 11:45 p.m. from a woman who said she had been shot in the head. She was calling from Wendy’s at 3501 U.S. Hwy. 264 East.

Further investigation led to a car with what appeared to be the driver-side window shot out in the southbound lanes of the 3600 block of Greenville Blvd. SE, near the intersection of Old Pactolus Road. Police were still on the scene investigating and did not release any further information early Tuesday.