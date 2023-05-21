GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

Around midnight Sunday, Greenville police responded to the 1700 block of West Conley Street in reference to a shot spotter. Officers found a 16-year-old male outside with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

At least one home was struck by gunfire but nobody inside was injured.

A few hours later, police responded to another call on East 3rd Street. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. A short while after, a 25-year-old man arrived at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives have already developed strong leads and the investigation into both cases continues. The two incidents do not appear to be related.