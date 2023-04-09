GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that injured one at a party Saturday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Raleigh Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to a report of shots fired. Officers found a 17-year-old female shot in the hip. The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and was expected to recover.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at a party. Many of those at it ran from the scene. Officers said they received little cooperation from witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.