GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located off East 10th Street.

When the officers arrived, a line of cars began to flee the area. GPD confirmed a 19-year-old male was shot in an apartment in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. Officers attempted to stop a car exiting the complex but the driver failed to stop. As a result, GPD officers, with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a vehicle pursuit.

One person jumped out of the vehicle in the area of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard and was captured a short time later. The suspect vehicle was finally stopped near West Arlington Boulevard and Meridian Drive, where the three remaining people in the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.

The gunshot victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Several vehicles and apartments in the area were also damaged by gunfire. No other injuries have been reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, the investigation was still very active. GPD will release more information about charges and names of individuals involved at a later time, officials said.