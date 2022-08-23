GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday.

Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the shooting happened at the 1500 block of Joel Drive, near the intersection with Lee Court shortly after 11 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a black Range Rover with Virginia license plates. A man was found dead inside the vehicle.

No information was released on the victim and a motive was not known. Police remained at the scene after 12:30 p.m. investigating the incident.

Police ask that if anyone has information or can help in the investigation to contact Greenville Crime Stoppers.