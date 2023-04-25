GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating a shots-fired call that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officials responded to an area at The Madison Apartments just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call of shots fired. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said shortly after the call that three people had been detained. There was no ongoing threat to the area.

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

Tuesday evening, officials said two people were charged with assault with a deadly weapon: Damion Sutton and Jordan Edwards. Additional charges were possible.

Officials said there was no known motive but it appeared the two shot at each other during a dispute.

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT video)

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT video)

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT video)

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards was at the scene and also reported seeing one man in handcuffs while an apartment was being searched.