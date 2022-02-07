Greenville police investigating two shootings not far from each other, suspect in custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating two shootings that happened moments apart from each other on Monday.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m., they responded to 1109 Fairfax Ave. and to the 1200 block of West Third Street. A woman was shot at the first location and a man was shot at the second.

Officials said both stemmed from earlier domestic altercations. A suspect for both shootings was taken into custody and was being interviewed.

The name of the suspect and victims have not been released. Both victims were taken to Vidant Medical Center. It was unclear what kind of injuries they had.

The investigation into both shootings continued into Monday evening.