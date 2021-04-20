Greenville police, K-9 unit apprehends attempted murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police and K-9 Draco have captured an attempted murder suspect, officials said Tuesday.

Errol Rahnell Taheim Baston, 36, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. Baston remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

K-9 Draco (Greenville Police photo)

Greenville police said they responded to a domestic incident over the weekend in which Baston reportedly held a woman against her will, repeatedly punched and kicked her, choked the victim and attempted to drown her in a bathtub. Members of the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team and K-9 Unit attempted to serve warrants Monday at Baston’s residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Pointe Drive.

A brief standoff ensued before Baston exited the back door and tired to run away. Police said Baston jumped on top of a car and was apprehended shortly by Draco on top of the car. He was then taken into custody.

