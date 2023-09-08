GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened off East Carolina University’s campus on Friday night.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Second Street and Eastern Street. Police said the suspect was a 6-foot Black man wearing all black. He had a black handgun and took personal items from the victims.

The suspect was last seen headed toward First Street on foot from the intersection. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

ECU students are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.