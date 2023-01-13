GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on by Greenville Police for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Jan. 6.

George Wesley Tyson III, 35, of Greenville is wanted in the murder of Broderick Harris, 34, officials said. On Jan. 6 at around 11:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to ECU Health Medical Center after learning someone had been dropped off at the emergency room with stab wounds. Harris was identified as the victim. He later died at the hospital.

Police said at the time, little information was known about the incident or if it occurred within Greenville city limits. Since then, investigators believe a dispute happened in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville. From there, officials labeled Tyson as the suspect.

Tyson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Detective C. Dawson, at 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.