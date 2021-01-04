Greenville police looking for witnesses in fatal hit-and-run crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are searching for witnesses in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday.

Police responded to an area of Hooker Road and West Arlington Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of a man lying in the middle of the road. They determined Floyd Barrett Jr., 53, of Greenville, was operating a moped when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene.

Barrett passed away at Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville police at 252-329-3476 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.