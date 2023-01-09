GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed.

Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators believe the stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville.

A person of interest has been identified, GPD reports. Additional information was expected to be released in the near future about the incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call GPD Det. C. Dawson at 252-329-4179 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.