GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department posted to social media a CrimeStoppers poster asking for information in the shooting that killed a man and injured five last Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street in Greenville for the report of gunshots. They found a 45-year-old man dead at 1103 W. 6th St. on his porch suffering from a gunshot wound. Five others were confirmed injured after being shot.

They were transported to ECU Health Medical Center, each with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police released the names of the victims:

Damien Leon Lovett (Age 45), deceased

Shareef Shyquan Watson (26)

William Henry Knight (64)

Kniphon Andre Knight (24)

Dallas Langley (26)

A 15-year-old female (name withheld at this time due to age)

(Greenville Police Department Facebook post)

On Wednesday, GPD posted the social media notice. It asked anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers’ Tip Line at (252) 758-7777. You can also go to Crimestopper.org. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.