GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting they said happened at a local business Sunday night.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports police were first on the scene at around 7:30 p.m. at Tie Breakers at 1920 Smythewyck Dr Suite B in Greenville. Police said in a media release that while traveling to the scene, officers learned that a 32-year-old man had been shot. An off-duty Greenville Police Department officer assisted in detaining two men who are now suspects.

The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stayed at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. They said it appears the incident happened outside of the business and was the result of a dispute. A gun was recovered at the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Tie Breakers location is the same one where the “Inside ECU Athletics” radio and internet show is held each Monday.