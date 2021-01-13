Greenville police report crime down in several categories during 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department’s 2020 crime report was released Wednesday with statistics lower in several categories, officials said.

GPD reported violent crime was down 10% with robberies down 22% during 2020, statistics indicated. Aggravated assaults, incidents committed with a weapon or with the intent to commit a serious crime, were also down 11%.

In addition, there was a 9% overall drop in property crimes, with a 22% decrease in reported robberies and an 11% decrease in burglaries.

One area of concern was with the number of homicides. GPD reported 11 homicides in 2020, compared to five in 2019. There have been seven arrests in those 11 cases.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the statistics, GPD officials said.

“On average, GPD detectives investigate 6 homicides per year,” GPD officials said in a press release on the numbers. “While it is difficult to pinpoint any one factor that contributed to the uptick in 2020, many of the homicides in Greenville were domestic and/or mental-health related. These factors cannot be ignored during a year where we experienced a global health crisis.

“Drug crimes were also a major contributing factor in the remaining cases. In nearly every case, the victims and perpetrator were known to each other. Detectives continue to diligently work to solve the outstanding cases.”

Anyone who has information on crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. You can also remain anonymous.