GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday.

GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble finding her. They are asking anyone who sees the woman and/or the vehicle pictured below to call 252-329-438. GPD said the puppies “desperately need their mother.”

(Greenville Police Department)

The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina has been caring for the puppies during the investigation.