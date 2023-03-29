GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking to identify an individual in connection to a shooting earlier this week.

Suspect wanted in Greenville shooting (Greenville Police Department photo)

On Monday evening, officers responded to the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot graze to the back. The victim was treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center.

One suspect, Amauru Tyson, was arrested in connection to this incident. Nearby surveillance cameras captured a second suspect leaving the area.

Anyone who can identify this individual pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.