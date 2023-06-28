GREENVILLE, NC — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who owns or was driving a vehicle that was involved in a shooting on May 21.

Investigators say at 12:47 a.m. on May 21, police responded to the 1700 block of West Conley Street due to a Shotspotter alert. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 16-year-old male outside with a gunshot wound. The victim was seriously injured and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center.

Cameras in the area captured two pictures of a vehicle on Conley Street at the time of the shooting. Anyone who can provide further details about the vehicle or the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be provided anonymously.