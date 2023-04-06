GREENVILLE, NC — Greenville police are investigating an incident where they say a 16-year-old teen was treated for a gunshot graze to the buttocks.

Police responded to ECU Health Medical Center around 6 p.m. to investigate. Officials said the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on a Pitt County school bus leaving South Central High School. Officials believe the teen was injured as a result of an accidental discharge. It was not a targeted incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Greenville police report they are working with Pitt County Schools to identify and interview all parties involved as part of an investigation.