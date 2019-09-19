Greenville police trying to ID suspect in armed robbery at apartment

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is asking the public to help investigators identify a man who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at an apartment complex on Wednesday.



Greenville police said at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a unit at Brighton Park Apartments, located on Brighton Park Drive.



The victim told police a man approached him as he walked to his apartment, displayed a handgun, and forced the victim inside his own apartment.



According to the GPD incident report, the suspect then stole multiple items from the victim, including a .45 caliber pistol, an HP laptop, two Apple iPhones, Apple AirPod headphones, and a 2003 Toyota Camry.



A short time after the robbery, GPD officers found the victim’s stolen car in the parking lot behind the Nash Street gym. A police K-9 tracked from the car to the area of Moyewood, but a suspect has not yet been identified or located.



No one was injured in this case.



Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 19-20 years old, weighing 130 pounds, with a small mustache.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.