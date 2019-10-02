GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stealing $2,000 worth of makeup from a local store.
Greenville police said the woman seen in the photos above allegedly stole approximately $2,000 worth of makeup in two recent thefts from Ulta Beauty, located at 3120 Evans Street, Suite 105.
Anyone who knows this person is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-3404.
Greenville police: Woman allegedly stole $2,000 in makeup
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stealing $2,000 worth of makeup from a local store.