Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Greenville police: Woman allegedly stole $2,000 in makeup

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, NC Police

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stealing $2,000 worth of makeup from a local store.

Greenville police said the woman seen in the photos above allegedly stole approximately $2,000 worth of makeup in two recent thefts from Ulta Beauty, located at 3120 Evans Street, Suite 105.

Anyone who knows this person is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-3404.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV