Greenville registered sex offender charged with not reporting new address

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender in Pitt County was arrested and charged after he failed to report his new address.

Ollie Shepherd Jr., 44, of Greenville, was taken into custody by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after an unannounced residence check determined Shepherd was not living where he reported. He was taken into custody on Sept. 8 and charged with Fail to Report New Address-Sex Offender as a result of the violation. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

