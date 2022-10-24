GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday.

Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in the Cypress Sands Mobile Home Park area of Belvoir. A citizen alerted a Pitt County Sheriff’s deputy at the time that they had been robbed at gunpoint of over $600.

Staton was wanted for a count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials said Staton was also wanted for a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge in Granville County.

Staton was arrested and turned over to Pitt County deputies, where he was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, which he posted.