GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A registered sex offender in Greenville has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of entering and remaining on youth educational premises without prior approval.

Chavis Devon Shamble, 47, of Greenville, was arrested Wednesday and given a $25,000 secured bond. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, and has since been released after posting bond.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was told Wednesday that Shamble had unlawfully entered and remained on educational property within the county, according to a press release.

Deputies investigated the claims and confirmed that Shamble was on “educational property where minors regularly gather for educational programs” on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to PCSO. Warrants were then obtained for his arrest.

PCSO said the times Shamble unlawfully entered educational property are believed to be isolated events, and none of them resulted in incidents or damage. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe there is any risk to the public.