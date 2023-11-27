GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in the murder of a woman that was reported on Thanksgiving.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a dead person around 5 pm on November 23. They arrived at 1407 Rick Circle in Greenville and found Jessica Bentacourt Riggs, 41, dead from a gunshot wound. Riggs’ death was ruled a homicide.

Riggs’ boyfriend, James Stewart Purvis Jr., 35, lived with her and was last seen leaving the home in the hours before the homicide was discovered. Purvis was last seen driving a Ford Explorer that officials said has since been recovered by the Raleigh Police Department near a bus station there.

Purvis has a felony warrant for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person.

If anyone has information that could lead to Purvis’ location then please call Detective Christopher Hobbs with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-902-2699 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.