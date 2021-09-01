Greenville teens arrested on fraud charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Greenville teens were arrested on fraud charges, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 15, deputies took a report of fraudulent purchases stemming from a stolen debit card. The victim reported that a total of approximately $12,000 had been stolen from her bank account during a one-month period.

On August 31, detectives arrested Jacqueline Carrie Barr, 19, and Nyja Lashay Hemby, 19, both of Greenville. Barr was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center for:

Obtaining Property by False Pretense (50 Counts)

Identity Theft (48 Counts)

Felony Conspiracy (6 Counts)

Financial Card Theft

Financial Card Fraud

Attempted Financial Card Fraud

Attempted Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Violation of Release Condition (2 Counts)

Hemby was charged with the following:

Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Identity Theft

Felony Conspiracy (3 Counts)

Attempted Financial Card Fraud

A $150,000 secured bond was set for Barr for the financial crimes and an $80,000 secured bond was set for violating release conditions, for a total of $230,000 secured.

Hemby was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center and was released under a $15,000 secured bond.

Deputies said more arrests are expected in the case.