Greenville teen facing drug, weapons charges after arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville teenager is facing drug and weapons charges after his arrest on Tuesday.

Khalil Everett, 18, was charged Tuesday by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possess with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, with the assistance of deputies and the K-9 Unit from the Patrol Division, executed a search warrant at 501 Barrus Construction Rd. in Greenville. During a search, they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $2,000.

Everett remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.