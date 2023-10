GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old on Thursday.

Officials said they responded at 7:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of 3310 Parkway Court. The teen was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators were still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 252.329.4300 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 758-7777.