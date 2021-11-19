Greenville woman accused of submitting false medical bill, staging fall at restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday announced the arrest of Latonya Levette Tucker, 46, of 2924 W. Hills Drive, Greenville. Tucker was charged with two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents from the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated two fraud incidents, one occurring in 2012 and the other in 2019.

According to the arrest warrant, Tucker submitted a fictitious medical bill supporting her claim with American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida for injuries she said occurred during a slip and fall at a Winterville residence on Jan. 12, 2012.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Tucker submitted a medical bill to James River Insurance Co. for injuries that occurred during a staged fall at a McDonald’s Restaurant, according to the warrant.

Special agents and Greenville police arrested Tucker on Nov. 17. She was given a $3,000 unsecured bond and is due in Pitt County District Court on March 2, 2022.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.