Greenville woman arrested on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Greenville woman on Oct. 7 on drug-related charges.

In a post to its Facebook page, detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit assisted North Carolina Probation/Parole officers in arresting Miranda Ross of Penny Hill Road in Greenville. At the time, Ross was in possession of crack cocaine.

Miranda Ross (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook photo)

She was ordered held in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond. She was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials said she has since been released and is currently wearing an electronic device to track her.