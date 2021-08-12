Greenville woman arrested on elder abuse, neglect charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville woman was arrested on elder abuse and neglect charges.

On July 25, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Belvoir community to perform a welfare check.

Upon their arrival deputies found the victim sitting on a mattress in unsanitary conditions. EMS was brought to the scene to evaluate the health status of the victim and eventually transported them to Vidant Medical Center for examination.

Following further investigation, warrants were issued for the victim’s primary caregiver. On August 4, Tamara Lynn Smith, 38, of Greenville, was arrested on one felony count of domestic abuse, neglect, and exploitation of a disabled or elder adult.

Smith was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond. The case remains active with the possibility of more charges.