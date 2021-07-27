Greenville woman arrested on identity theft, insurance fraud after crash in Wilson County

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Greenville woman and charged her with identity theft and insurance fraud, both felonies.

Angela K. Whidbee, 33, of 2804 Santonsburg Road, Greenville was arrested. Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Whidbee of telling a state trooper and Wilson Medical Center that she was another person by giving the other woman’s name, date of birth, address and driver’s license number to avoid legal consequences of an automobile crash that occurred on March 15, 2018, in Wilson County.

According to the arrest warrant, Whidbee also gave the other woman’s name to Sentry Insurance Co. in support of an automobile insurance policy claim. The offenses occurred between March 15, 2018, and Sept. 10, 2020.

Special agents and Pitt County deputies arrested Whidbee on July 15.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime; we all pay for it through higher insurance premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “Help us keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspected fraud.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.