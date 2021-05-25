Greenville woman charged after 2 protesters struck by vehicle in Elizabeth City; police investigating incident as possible ‘hate crime’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman is facing charges after Elizabeth City police said she struck two protesters with her vehicle on Monday. Police also said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, of Greenville has been charged with two felonious counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless and one count of unsafe movement. O’Quinn was being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $40,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is Thursday.

A press release early Tuesday from Chief of Police Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr., states, “The police department is currently investigating the matter and we will be presenting facts and findings in this case to include potential aggravating factors for criminal enhancements for potential purposes of a hate crime involving this event.”

Police said they responded to an incident at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Griffin Street on Monday at 6:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people, Michelle Fleming Morris and Valerie Lindsey, both 42 and both of Elizabeth City, who were injured after being struck by a vehicle while peacefully protesting the death of Andrew Brown Jr., police said.

Both women were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital by EMS where they were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries later on Monday, police said.

Protesters In Elizabeth City, NC…Hit With Car By Racist Confederate Support #Justice4AndrewBrown pic.twitter.com/gZdNVzkcRq — Kerwin Pittman (@KerwinPittman) May 25, 2021

Video of the event was posted to Twitter Monday by activist Kerwin Pittman, Nexstar station WAVY-TV said in its report of the incident.

Protesters have been marching in Elizabeth City since Brown’s death by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on April 21.