WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman has been charged following the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into several reports of break-ins involving buildings in Aurora.

Lori Waters Hines, 50, has been charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering. She was arrested Thursday by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken before a magistrate. She was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it received several reports of break-ins in the Bonnerton area of Aurora in December and early January.