Greenville woman charged with 47 counts of embezzlement from water system

BELL ARTHUR, NC (WNCT) – A Greenville woman now faces 47 counts of felony embezzlement, after she allegedly stole money from a local water system.



The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began on August 27, when the Bell Arthur Water Corporation reported embezzlement.

Detectives found two instances where 39-year-old Shatreka Joyner, an employee of Bell Arthur Water Corporation, had embezzled payments made from customers to the business.

On September 13, deputies arrested Joyner and charged her with two counts of felony embezzlement.



Joyner was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and was released when she posted bond.

The investigation continued into Bell Aurthr Water Corporation, including an audit, which revealed 45 additional instances where Joyner had embezzled customer payments made to the business.



On October 9, deputies arrested Joyner again and charged her with an additional 45 counts of felony embezzlement.



Joyner was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond, and she bonded out the same day.

Investigators said no customers of the Bell Arthur Water Corporation were defrauded in the case, only the business.



The total amount Joyner embezzled was between $5,000 and $6,000, detectives said.