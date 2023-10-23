KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested a Greenville woman and charged her after they said she abducted her two children from foster parents where they were placed.

Kinston police said in a media release that Kimberley Westbrooke, 34, of Greenville, violated orders and abducted her two children from a home in Kinston where they were placed into foster care by the Department of Social Services. Officers located Westbrooke and the children in Ayden. The children were returned to their foster family.

Westbrooke was arrested and charged with two counts of Abduction of Children.