Greenville woman charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Marie Diehl, 35, of Greenville. Diehl was charged with insurance fraud.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Diehl of falsely telling Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. that damage to her vehicle as a result of a collision with an animal occurred after she took out an automobile policy when it actually occurred before.

The offense occurred on Oct. 22, 2019.

Diehl was arrested on Feb. 10 and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

“It troubles me that some people think insurance fraud is a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “Nearly 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to cover the cost of insurance fraud. Consumers are the real victims of this kind of criminal behavior.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.